DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
All profits from the Favourite Days Festival will be reinvested into the community to fund opportunities for local bands and support the independent venues that are the lifeblood of the local music scene. This initiative helps smaller or riskier shows succ...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.