CALM. presents Hoodrich 10 Years Deep

Lab11
Fri, 23 Aug, 9:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
calm. x HOODRICH - 10 YEARS DEEP

AUGUST BANK HOLIDAY TINGS 👀

23.08.24

LAB11 WAREHOUSE

WATCH THIS SPACE

#nohardfeelings #birmingham #10yearsdeep #watchthethrone #hoodrich #fromnothingtosomething #calminternational

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Calm International.

Lab11

Trent St, Birmingham B5, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

