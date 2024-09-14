Top track

BLOND:ISH & KeeQ - The Cure (feat. Chloe Paige)

Abracadabra ft. BLOND:ISH, Nico De Andrea, Malóne

California Plaza
Sat, 14 Sept, 5:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From $84.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Blond:ish

To Vivie-ann, being BLOND:ISH is about more than being a DJ. It’s all about ENERGY and taking her fans to ‘Happy Happy World’, a road paved with music, wellness, eco-activism and tech - all with a healthy dose of magic. A DJ, producer, record label head, e Read more

Event information

For table reservations please contact: reservations@thisisframework.com

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Framework
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blond:ish

Venue

California Plaza

350 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90071, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

