La Bagarre Booking: Bad Breeding (UK) Uniform (US)

La Java
Sat, 19 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La Bagarre Booking présente:

⚔️ ⚔️ BAD BREEDING (Hardcore, Londres)

"Une gifle prise en travers de la gueule aller-retour et une colonne de tanks qui vous roule dessus sans s’arrêter" S.O.B

Ca va être 𝖑𝖆𝖇𝖆𝖌𝖆𝖗𝖗𝖊 cette soirée !

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
Lineup

Uniform, Bad Breeding

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

