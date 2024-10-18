Top track

Dame Area + Cachito Turulo en MAZO

The Bassement Club
Fri, 18 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dame Area (Silvia Konstance y Viktor L. Crux, también en proyectos como Futuro de Hierro, Ordre Etern o Qa’a, y ocasional colaborador de Nurse With Wound y Jochen Arbeit de Einstürzende Neubauten) mezclan sintetizadores y percusión en vivo, industrialismo...

Todas las edades
Organizado por MAZO Madriz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dame Area, CACHITO TURULO

Venue

The Bassement Club

C. de Galileo, 26, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

