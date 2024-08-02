Top track

Combustion

On the Rocks

Fox & Firkin
Fri, 2 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £8.54

Combustion
About

On the Rocks is back at the Fox and Firkin bringing you some of the finest gems of South London’s burgeoning underground scene. Let’s meet the bands:

PREGOBLIN:

"PREGOBLIN II is, despite what its title might suggest, the debut album from South London mus...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

PREGOBLIN

Venue

Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

