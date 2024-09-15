DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Susanna Ausoni // Future Vintage Festival

Centro Culturale Altinate | San Gaetano
Sun, 15 Sept, 3:00 pm
TalkPadova
EVENTO GRATUITO

Qual è il compito di uno stylist? Come si costruisce un'immagine coerente e d'impatto attraverso l'abbigliamento? Scopriamo il dietro le quinte della professione di consulente d'immagine in compagnia di Susanna Ausoni, la mente creativa di...

Tutte le età
Presentato da SUPERFLY LAB SRL a socio unico.

Centro Culturale Altinate | San Gaetano

Via Altinate, 71, 35121 Padova PD, Italy
Doors open3:00 pm

