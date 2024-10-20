Top track

I Know I'm Going to Die of a Stroke - Live

Jim E Brown

The Hope and Ruin
Sun, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Poet and Artist/Activist Jim E. Brown was born in Manchester on September 10, 2001, just one day before the 911. He is an alcoholic and has several degenerative conditions.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jim E. Brown

Venue

The Hope and Ruin

11 - 12 Queen's Road, Brighton, BN1 3WA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

