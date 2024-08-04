Top track

Mason Collective: Orlando

Elixir Orlando
Sun, 4 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsOrlando
$24.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sunset Sessions at Elixir Orlando showcases house and techno DJs from around the world on an iconic outdoor patio—every Sunday. For this installment, we proudly present MASON COLLECTIVE on August 4, 2024.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by ELIXIR Orlando.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Mason Collective

Venue

Elixir Orlando

9 W Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

