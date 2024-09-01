Top track

Space Cowboy (Classic Radio)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

David Morales Sunday Mass On The Hudson

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises
Sun, 1 Sept, 6:00 pm
DJNew York
From $45.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Space Cowboy (Classic Radio)
Got a code?

About

New York’s own, legendary DJ/Producer, David Morales is coming home to host his world renowned ‘SUNDAY MASS’ party live on Labor Day weekend with his ‘Mass Crew.' Wear your best dancing shoes for this ‘not to be missed' event on a cruise with a top-of-the-...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Nervous Records& Dance.Here.Now.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

David Morales

Venue

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises

83 North River Piers West 43nd Street and, 12th Ave, New York, NY 10036
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.