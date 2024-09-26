Top track

Orlando Weeks - Dig feat. Rhian Teasdale

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Orlando Weeks

Norwich Arts Centre
Thu, 26 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£27.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Orlando Weeks - Dig feat. Rhian Teasdale
Got a code?

About

From his influential time with The Maccabees to the multi-faceted ‘Gritterman’ story and two highly acclaimed solo albums, Orlando Weeks has carved a niche as one of the UK’s most singular talents. That reputation will further flourish with the release tod...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Orlando Weeks

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.