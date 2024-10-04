Top track

ARXX - Good Boy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ARXX: Live + Signing

Resident Music
Fri, 4 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
From £14.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

ARXX - Good Boy
Got a code?

About

Last time ARXX rocked in between the racks was an absolute blast & so celebrating their 2nd album with a release day show back in their hometown record shop feels only fitting, right?

• This event is on release day, so you will be able to collect your cop...

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ARXX

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:15 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.