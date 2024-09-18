Top track

Mannequin Flowers - Baby inst tragic

Mannequin Flowers w/ Minds Idle live

The Victoria
Wed, 18 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gotobeat is excited to team up with The Victoria Dalston to welcome Mannequin Flowers with Minds Idle on Wednesday, September 18th

MANNEQUIN FLOWERS – Mannequin Flowers, a London-based band formed in 2023, blend dream pop and indie rock with an arthouse a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
Lineup

Minds Idle

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

