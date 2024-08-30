Top track

ANTAG FEST: SkaiWater, Len, Brazy, YT + More

EartH
Fri, 30 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£27.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Hall. | Last Entry 1am

ANTAGONISTS PRESENT OUR FIRST EDITION OF ANTAG FEST. WITH ALL OF YOUR FAVOURITE ARTISTS AND DJ'S IN ONE PLACE, COME THROUGH AND ENJOY A ONE OF A KIND EXPERIENCE WITH US.

If you have any queries o...

Presented by Antagonists.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Skaiwater, Len, brazy and 4 more

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
Accessibility information

