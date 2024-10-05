DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Youssef Swatt's

La Marquise
Sat, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€20.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Youssef Swatt's, étoile montante de la scène rap belge, se distingue par son approche introspective et poétique du hip-hop. Originaire de Tournai, en Belgique, Youssef a commencé à se faire connaître grâce à sa capacité à tisser des récits personnels et so...

Présenté par HIGH-LO
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Youssef Swatt’s, High-lo

Venue

La Marquise

20 Quai Victor Augagneur, 69003 Lyon, France
Doors open8:00 pm

