Morgan Black + Friends -- Da Dungeon Ldn

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 30 Aug, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Da Dungeon London teams up with The Jazz Cafe to host Morgan Black & Friends for the third time on Friday 30th August.

Big line-up drop incoming.

Expect nothing but pure vibes and the best DJs playing electronic dance music, afro house, afrobeats and ama...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Morgan Black

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

