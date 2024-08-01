DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FREE JUNGLE RAVE

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 1 Aug, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Yes people we are back for a summer special FREE ENTRY jungle rave expect new and old skool bangers from some of the biggest names in the scene.

LINE UP

CHEETAH

SYNTAX

CITIZEN B2B CICELY

CLAUDE KNIGHT

SELECTA CEE B2B BETSY MAE

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton.

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Accessibility information

