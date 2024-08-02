DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Redacted: Love Nothing, Britta Raci, and Chatrooms

The Virgil
Fri, 2 Aug, 6:00 pm
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event Description: Redacted Collective invites you to enjoy a night of emo tinged indie rock featuring Love Nothing, Britta Raci, and Chatrooms.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Redacted
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Virgil

4519 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

