Celebration *A Madonna Party*

C'mon Everybody
Fri, 16 Aug, 10:30 pm
PartyNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A celebration of the queen of pop on her birthday!

Sounds by DJs Sean McMahill & Bright Light Bright Light

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

