Coral Moons

The Stowaway
Fri, 9 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

Coral Moons is an indie pop band that formed on the shores of Boston and recently relocated to the woods of Upstate New York. If they’re not tending to their gardens, taking film photos with vintage cameras, or drinking homemade wine by the fire, they’re t...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Kitten Eats Dog.
Lineup

Coral Moons, Lola Rice

Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

