Wolf Eyes (MI)

Zhora Darling
Wed, 11 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$25.38

About

Wolf Eyes is a band from Michigan. Formed in the fall of 1996 by N. Young. They are known for their bizarre and otherworldly approach to music. Creating a sound that is both disturbing and hypnotic. The band has released numerous albums and EPs on various...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zhora Darling.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wolf Eyes

Venue

Zhora Darling

509 1st Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

