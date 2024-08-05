DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This summer, Paris celebrates sports, self-improvement, and international exchanges. From July 26 to August 11, Silencio will accompany the Olympic Games with a tailor-made cultural program. Art film screenings, photo exhibitions, and energetic DJ sets wil...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.