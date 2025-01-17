Top track

Burnout Ostwest

Hafenklang
Fri, 17 Jan 2025, 7:00 pm
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

BURNOUT OSTWEST - Abends Szeneputzen
About

BURNOUT OSTWEST

17.01.2025 | 19:00

I call it revolution, die Band im Zeitalter ihrer technischen Reproduzierbarkeit. Aktion gegen Deutschland! Audio very good!! Street punk! Pogo pogo pogo! Eine sehr professionelle Band, für dich und deine Familie. Hier...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BURNOUT OSTWEST

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

