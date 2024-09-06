DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Flint Moore

Cambridge Junction
Fri, 6 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsCambridge
£16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
UK rock-folk band Flint Moore don’t believe in doing music by halves – it must be ferocious and raw, or delicate and emotional. When people try and describe them, they reach for many different names – from Pearl Jam to Mumford and Sons, Audioslave to Dave...

Under 14's must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Cambridge Junction.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Flint Moore

Cambridge Junction

Clifton Way, Cambridge CB1 7GX, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
850 capacity

