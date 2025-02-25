Top track

She Drew The Gun - Resister

She Drew The Gun

The Lantern at Bristol Beacon
Tue, 25 Feb 2025, 8:00 pm
GigsBristol
About

Over a decade, Wirral-born Louisa Roach has built She Drew The Gun into a project that fully lives up to its name. Exploring a visceral musical world ranging 80’s electronica, hip-hop, political poetry, and cosmic scouse psychedelia with lyrics that take a...

14 + (Under 18s accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Bristol Beacon.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

She Drew The Gun

Venue

The Lantern at Bristol Beacon

Colston St, Bristol BS1 5AR
Doors open7:30 pm
2000 capacity
Accessibility information

