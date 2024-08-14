Top track

Sophie Wright - Artist's View

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Timmy Fisher / Sophie Wright / Mac Adams

Brixton Brewery Taproom
Wed, 14 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sophie Wright - Artist's View
Got a code?

About

Enjoying our shows at Brixton Brewery Taproom; for our next we welcome Timmy Fisher, Sophie Wright and Mac Adams to the stage. Alt-folk/soulful sounds for your Wednesday evening. Pay what you like, on the night.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bark.

Lineup

Mac Adams, Sophie Wright

Venue

Brixton Brewery Taproom

Arch 548 Brixton Station Road, Lambeth, London, SW9 8PF, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.