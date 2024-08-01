DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kitty Pops

Kitty Ko
Thu, 1 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsBengaluru
About

Kitty Ko presents Kitty Pops

  • Please enter latest by 10:00PM strictly. The ticket will not be valid post that.
  • Please note there will be cover charges applicable post 10:00PM.
This is an 21+ event.
Presented by Forward Media.

Lineup

Spyke, Shiva Manvi

Venue

Kitty Ko

The Lalit Ashok, Kumara Krupa High Grounds, Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Doors open8:00 pm

