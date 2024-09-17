Top track

Chuck Johnson, Jeremiah Chiu, Nina Keith

Zebulon
Tue, 17 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Chuck Johnson, Jeremiah Chiu, Nina Keith

On his new album Sun Glories, Oakland-based musician, composer, and producer Chuck Johnson explores themes of time, memory, and illusion through his unique blend of pedal steel, synths, organs, strings, and drums....

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chuck Johnson, Nina Keith

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

