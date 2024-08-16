DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Club Classics: Charli XCX Dance Party

1720
Fri, 16 Aug, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Club Classics: 

Charli XCX Dance Party

CLUB CLASSICS

BRATTY BASS PARTY POP

DJ Melissa Brooks takes over 1720, where she'll be playing all the bratty bass, party pop & club classics that you can handle.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Orlove By Night
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
854 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.