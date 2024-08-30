DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Super Sonic Booty Bangers

XOYO
Fri, 30 Aug, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Super Sonic Booty Bangers descend upon the capital once again for a night of heavyweight high velocity bass, straight to ya waistline! 🙌🏻

Joining Northern powerhouse Samurai Breaks, Spain’s insane new talent Brava, the King of UK Booty, Nova Cheq, and t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Weird Science.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Samurai Breaks, Brava, REA and 1 more

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.