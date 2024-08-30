DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hyperboum Vol.10 : Pépite en piste & Friends

Petit Bain
Fri, 30 Aug, 11:59 pm
PartyParis
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Petit Bain de Soleil résonne sur votre barge favorite. On profite déjà du beau temps à Petit Bain. Et cet été, les nuits seront encore très brûlantes avec le retours des Hyperboums ! Nous vous avons préparé une compilation de clubs à 6 euros pour une progr...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Petit Bain.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.