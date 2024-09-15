Top track

PUBLIC MEMORY w/CLUBDRUGS

Raccoon Motel
Sun, 15 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsDavenport
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Appearing IN PERSON, PUBLIC MEMORY w/very special guests CLUBDRUGS!!!

ABOUT PUBLIC MEMORY ::

Public Memory creates lush, romantic, supernatural music from the corners of the psychic landscape. Gritty atmospherics and damaged synthesizers invoke trip hop,...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Raccoon Motel
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Public Memory, clubdrugs

Venue

Raccoon Motel

315 East 2nd Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

