Vanessa Da Mata - Ai Ai Ai - Felguk & Cat Dealers Remix

Cat Dealers

M2 Miami
Fri, 16 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
From $30.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Cat Dealers

Created by brothers Lugui and Pedro, Cat Dealers are one of the rising artists of the international electronic music scene. In 2021, for the sixth consecutive year, the duo were voted among the Top 100 DJs by the renowned British magazine, DJ Mag.

Event information

We're excited to announce rising brazilian DJ-duo "Cat Dealers" for their audiovisual experience at M2!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by BOO.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cat Dealers, Dean Walker

Venue

M2 Miami

1235 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

