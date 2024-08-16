DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Created by brothers Lugui and Pedro, Cat Dealers are one of the rising artists of the international electronic music scene. In 2021, for the sixth consecutive year, the duo were voted among the Top 100 DJs by the renowned British magazine, DJ Mag.
We're excited to announce rising brazilian DJ-duo "Cat Dealers" for their audiovisual experience at M2!
Created by brothers Lugui and Pedro, Cat Dealers are one of the rising artists of the international electronic music scene. In 2021, for the sixth cons...
