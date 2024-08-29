Top track

La Bringue - WHITE PARTY - LYON

Les salons du NH
Thu, 29 Aug, 10:30 pm
PartyLyon
About

🤍 La Bringue - White Party - Lyon 🤍

La Bringue GIRLS ONLY est de retour avec Girls In Lyon pour une White Party 100% GIIIRLS ! ✨

Ce qui vous attend :

💃 Une ambiance girls only, une nuit de folie, de danse et de sororité

🎧 Lineup 100% Girls avec nos...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Bringue et Girls in Lyon.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Les salons du NH

6 Rue Henri Barbusse, 69008 Lyon, France
Doors open10:30 pm

