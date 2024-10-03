Top track

Fatboy Slim

Dock des suds
Thu, 3 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMarseille
€44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Praise You - Radio Edit
About

Est-il vraiment nécessaire de présenter Fatboy Slim ?

Norman Quentin Cook, de son vrai nom, est rapidement devenu un artiste incontournable de la scène électronique dans les années 90. Pionnier et précurseur mélangeant acid house et big beat, il a atteint...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Village 42 présente en accord avec AEG Presents France
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fatboy Slim

Venue

Dock des suds

12 Rue Urbain V, 13002 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

