Top track

Marina Herlop - Miu

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Analogue Foundation presents Marina Herlop (live)

ZENNER
Thu, 5 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Marina Herlop - Miu
Got a code?

About

Analogue Foundation Berlin presents the second event in a series of intimate live music performances, on September 5th at the historic Zenner Saal in Treptower Park, Berlin.

Following a very successful opening event this past May, headlined by a solo modu...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Trebow GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Marina Herlop, Lucy Railton, Kit Downes and 1 more

Venue

ZENNER

Alt-Treptow 15, 12435 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.