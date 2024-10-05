DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Europe's leading Sneaker & Lifestyle Convention is coming to Milano! 5-6 OCT 2024 H.10/21 EAST END STUDIOS- MILAN Via Mecenate 88/A
EVERY TICKET IS VALID FOR 1 PERSON FOR THE TWO DAYS OF THE EVENT: 5-6 OCTOBER 2024 H. 10/21
ADDRESS: VIA MECENATE 88/A
OG...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.