Danny Avila (All Night Long)

Egg LDN
Sat, 28 Sept, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After a sensational debut with us in January, we are thrilled to announce the return of the electrifying Danny Avila! This time, Danny will be delivering an intimate, up-close session that promises to be unforgettable. Join us as he takes us on an exhilara...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by EGG.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Saka

Venue

Egg LDN

5-13 Vale Royal, N7 9AP, London, Greater London, England, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

