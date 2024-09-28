DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After a sensational debut with us in January, we are thrilled to announce the return of the electrifying Danny Avila! This time, Danny will be delivering an intimate, up-close session that promises to be unforgettable. Join us as he takes us on an exhilara...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.