Top track

Chappell Roan - HOT TO GO!

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Riot Nerd Presents: Charli XCX & Chappell Roan Dance Party **SOLD OUT**

MilkBoy
Sat, 3 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJPhiladelphia
$16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Chappell Roan - HOT TO GO!
Got a code?

About

**SOLD OUT**

Riot Nerd Presents:

Charli XCX & Chappell Roan Dance Party

Dance to Charli, Chappell, and similar artists spun by DJ 21Sparksfly

a one night only event!

Saturday, August 3, 2024

Doors & Show: 10:00 PM

21+

Visit https://milkboyphilly....

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Riot Nerd
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

MilkBoy

1100 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.