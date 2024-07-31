Top track

and you know it

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Julia-Sophie + Maria Uzor

The Victoria
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

and you know it
Got a code?

About

Stoked to be bringing Julia-Sophie to London to support her debut album release and with Maria Uzor too!

‘forgive too slow’ is the debut solo album from acclaimed Anglo-French avant-garde electronic artist Julia-Sophie.

The weird and winding journey to t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Divine Schism.

Lineup

Julia-Sophie

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.