3734 w/ Angel Tapes

Sleeping Village
Thu, 22 Aug, 8:00 pm
DJChicago
Free
About

Main Bar - Free Event | 21+

Angel Tapes is the Chicago-based imprint of Fire Talk Records. With a focus on emerging artists, Angel Tapes offers artists a platform to release music in good faith. 333 555 111 angel spins all night long for girl k 111 555 33...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

