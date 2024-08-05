DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The CRJO feat. James Williams: Louis Armstrong Birthday Pt II!

The Century Room
Mon, 5 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

($25-$35 tickets | 7pm & 8:30pm sets) Join the 17 piece Century Room Jazz Orchestra with speical guest James Williams as they perform tunes from the Louis Armstrong big band book! Arthur got hold of the original 1947 Louis Armstrong Big Band band arrangeme...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Century Room
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.