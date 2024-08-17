DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dance On Arrival w/ Luke Dean - Hertfordshire!

Dog & Whistle
Sat, 17 Aug, 2:00 pm
DJElstree
From £17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Saturday 17th August we return to Hertfordshire hot spot Dog & Whistle with some SPECIAL GUESTS and good friends including Luke Dean!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Dance On Arrival.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Luke Dean, Smokey Bubblin' B

Venue

Dog & Whistle

SG14 1AB, Hertford, Hertfordshire, England, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.