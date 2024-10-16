Top track

Gary Clark Jr

New Century
Wed, 16 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
About

AEG presents Gary Clark Jr

Steeped in the grand tradition of the American songbook, Gary Clark Jr. has emerged as a 21st-century rock ‘n’ roll messiah; a blues virtuoso who blends in reggae, punk, R&B, hip-hop, and soul, re-shaping the genre for our t...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by AEG
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gary Clark Jr.

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity
Accessibility information

