Top track

Flower Head - Bik's Basement

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Flower Head + clementine + Misfits of Ugly Hollywood

Hi-Dive
Mon, 2 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsDenver
$14.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Flower Head - Bik's Basement
Got a code?

About

FLOWER HEAD + CLEMENTINE + MISFITS OF UGLY HOLLYWOOD

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Hi-Dive.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Misfits of Ugly Hollywood, Clementine, Flower Head

Venue

Hi-Dive

7 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.