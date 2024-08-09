Top track

Maxwell Owin - Come With the Ragga

Rhythm Changes

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 9 Aug, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

As part of The Shacklewell Arms’ 50th bday, Rhythm Changes returns with a very special lineup featuring Maxwell Owin, Wu-Lu (DJ), Sara El-Harrak & Poppy Richler. FREE ENTRY, first come served with tickets. There’s also the option to donate to 18 Keys - a s...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Rhythm Changes.

Lineup

1
Maxwell Owin, Wu-Lu, Poppy Richler and 1 more

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

