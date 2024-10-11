Top track

Cum (feat. Iggy Azalea)

Brooke Candy

El Club Detroit
Fri, 11 Oct, 7:00 pm
Detroit
About Brooke Candy

Brooke Candy introduced herself to the world as the cyberpunk star of Grimes’ 2012 ‘Genesis’ music video. This sexually liberated rapper, tattoo artist and stylist has worked with Bree Runway, Charli XCX and Big Freedia and has built up a dedicated LGBTQIA Read more

Event information

Genre-blurring American singer/rapper Brooke Candy handles hip-hop, pop, and everything in between, jumping between styles since her emergence in the early 2010s. From her early days as a hardcore rapper, she slowly began incorporating bits from the electr...

All ages
Presented by El Club.
Lineup

Brooke Candy

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

