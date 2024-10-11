DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Brooke Candy introduced herself to the world as the cyberpunk star of Grimes’ 2012 ‘Genesis’ music video. This sexually liberated rapper, tattoo artist and stylist has worked with Bree Runway, Charli XCX and Big Freedia and has built up a dedicated LGBTQIA
Genre-blurring American singer/rapper Brooke Candy handles hip-hop, pop, and everything in between, jumping between styles since her emergence in the early 2010s. From her early days as a hardcore rapper, she slowly began incorporating bits from the electr...
