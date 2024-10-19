Top track

The Jack Moves & Rudy De Anda, Cold Cut

Soda Bar
Sat, 19 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$22.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

THE JACK MOVES – Across their self-titled debut effort, Newark, NJ based duo The Jack Moves captured the duality of the city’s existence, from the crummy and rude glory hole bandits of Penn Station...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Jack Moves, Rudy de Anda, Cold Cut

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

