Maruja - Thunder

Maruja

Covo Club
Thu, 3 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsBologna
€17.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Maruja è una forza evocativa che trasporta gli ascoltatori in un mondo di diversità e di crudo realismo. L’improvvisazione costituisce la spina dorsale delle composizioni di Maruja, la strumentazione avvincente e i testi, culturalmente rilevanti, parlano l...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.

Maruja

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

