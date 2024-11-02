DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fish56octagon : Birmingham

XOYO Birmingham
Sat, 2 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJBirmingham
From £19.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Fish56Octagon returns to Birmingham on Saturday 2nd of November as part of his FishTales tour.

His knowledge of all things house, trance, techno, and everything in between has allowed him to rise from Tik Tok fame into a much loved DJ, landing sets across...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Weird Science.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

